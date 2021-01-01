From kirkland's
Elegant Bell Black Metal Pendant Light
Add a touch of sophistication to your home with this Elegant Bell Black Metal Pendant Light. It's the perfect way to light up your foyer or dining room. Pendant light measures 10L x 10W x 22H in. Crafted of metal Black finish Curved bell cage design Accommodates four (4) E12, 60-watt bulbs Hardwire installation required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Do not exceed maximum wattage. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .