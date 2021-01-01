From tritina
Electric Toothbrush Holder, Large Stainless Steel Toothpaste Holder Bathroom Accessories Organizer, Sliver
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. NEW 7 SLOTS DESIGN - Upgrade size for electric toothbrush. 2 electric toothbrush slots, 3 regular toothbrush slots, 1toothpaste slot and 1 small facial cleanser slot. Precise and considerate size slots is suitable for most Toothbrush and Toothpaste in daily life. Large Capactiy meets the needs of most families. MULTI-FUNCTIONAL - Super light weight and large capacity, enough storage to put electric toothbrush, regulartoothbrush, toothpaste, shaver, facial cleanser, comb, eyebrow trimmer and so on. STURDY & DURABLE - Made of selected food grade stainless steel. Hygienic and Never Rust, glossy surface never fade, durable use for a long time. Total Size:5.91*3.35*3.94inch(15*8.5*10cm); Electric Toothbrush Slot Size:1.38*1.38inch(3.5*3.5cm); Regular Toothbrush Slot Size:0.98*0.98inch(2.5*2.5cm); Toothpaste Slot:3.23*1.58inch(8.2*4cm); Small Facial Cleanser Slot Size:2.87*1.70inch(7.3*4.3cm). NON-SLIP RUBBER DESIGN - 4 rubber pads en