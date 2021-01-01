Electric Toothbrush Holder Acrylic Toothbrush Organizer 4 5 6 Slots Toothbrush Toothpaste Holder Wall Mount Stand Rack-B

Electric Toothbrush Holder Acrylic Toothbrush Organizer 2 3 4 5 6 Slots Toothbrush Toothpaste Holder Wall Mount Stand RackSpecificationsColor: TransparentMaterial: AcrylicInstallation: Wall-mountedType: Type A: 4 holes/Type B: 5 holes/Type C: 6 holesFeatures?Easy to install, no punching.2-in-1 function: Place toothbrush + toothpaste?Can simultaneously release 2/3/4/5/6 toothbrush(Optional)?Come with a attached adhesive pad to facilitate the use of adsorption Package included1 x Toothbrush RackTips- Due to the light and screen difference, the item's color maybe slightly different from the pictures. Please understand- Please allow 0.5-1 inch difference due to manual- Only Toothbrush Rack. Toothbrush, toothpaste and other things that shown in the pictures are NOT included.