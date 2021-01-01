50"x60" Electric Solid Microplush Throw Blanket Red - Threshold

Add warmth and comfort to your everyday lounging with this Electric Cozy Throw Blanket from Threshold™. This practical electric blanket makes a must-have accessory for the chilly season. It features a plush construction for a soft, warm and comfortable feel. The easy-to-use electric blanket comes with automatic shut-off, controller, lighted temperature controls and heating zone functions for more personalized comfort needs. You can use this heated throw blanket on your couch, bed or elsewhere, and simply machine wash for easy care. Color: Red. Pattern: Solid.