Ktaxon Electric Polisher Buffer Bagless Handheld Vacuum

INTRODUCTIONS:Would you like to clean your car at home? If your answer is yes, you will be fond of this 1200W 110V Car Cleaning Electric 6 Variable Speed Car Polisher Buffer Waxer. This car cleaning waxing polisher machine is design for you. When you want to use it, you can just press the button. In order to avoid sand or dust damage your car surface, you have to clean your car with tower or cloth. It can clean your car cleanly and quickly. With this convenient car cleaning waxing polisher machine, you car will always stand out from the crowed.FEATURES:1. Clean your car clearly and quickly2. It is easy to use3. Made of high-quality materials, it can be used for long time4. Press switch button to start from high to low5. New and never been used6. A good way to clean your carSPECIFICATIONS:1. Material: Aluminum Alloy & Plastic2. Color: Black & Yellow3. Box Dimensions: (18.89 x 5.51 x 11.42)" / (48 x 14 x 29)cm (L x W x H)4. Weight: 10.41 lbs / 4.72 kg5. Rated Voltage: 110 V / 60 Hz6. Motor Power: 1400 W7. Plug Type: US Standard8. No-Load Speed: 600-3100RPMAdjustable/Variable SpeedSpeed-1: 600-3000 RPMSpeed-2: 900 RPMSpeed-3: 1500 RPMSpeed-4: 2100 RPMSpeed-5: 2700 RPMSpeed-6: 3000 RPMPACKAGE INCLUDES:1 x Electric 6 Variable Speed Car Polisher Buffer Waxer2 x Carbon Brush