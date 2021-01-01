Ovente Electric Panini Press Grill Bread Toaster Nonstick Double Sided Flat Plates with 3 Temperature Setting & Removable Drip Tray, 4 Slice.

Quick Grilling - Instantly cooks up your favorite food with its powerful 1500W heating element and 3 heat settings (low medium high) From sandwiches to fish chicken pork or steak-this grill can do it all. Adjustable Hinge - The panini grill opens flat at 180-degree for grilling steaks burgers vegetables and more. This feature allows you to have double the grilling space! Enjoy easy fast and versatile operation for any gathering or party. Cool-Touch Handle - Helps you stay safe while you handle your grill and keeps you from experiencing painful burns and injuries. Fast and Even - Grills and toasts food quickly and evenly through its 4-slice non-stick coated plates that let you achieve perfect grill marks. Time for a barbecue party! 1-Year warranty on Domestic (USA) Repairs and Replacements on workmanship and materials from the date of purchase from an authorized reseller.