Electric Lunch Box,One Layer Portable Food Lunch Warmer Heating, Box Heater With Removable Stainless Steel Food Container

This portable food warmer fits to warm up food or cook rice. It can be used in school, office or during travel, acting like your own mini microwave for your favorite healthy meal, instead of fast food. And the delicate appearance of this lunch box can be a great gift for girlfriend, family and yourself.Heating the food, please do not cover the transparent bowl lid. Transparent lid is for heat preservation and anti-spill. Be sure to remove it when heating or cooking. When the machine is working, please don't touch the upper cover and the handle. When the product is used, it will produce a lot of steam from the jet nozzle, be careful and don't hurt yourself. When cleaning machines do not invade the water or let liquid into the internal electric heating lunch box, in order to avoid danger.