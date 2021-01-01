Electric car driver electric car - electric car T-Shirt

You look forward to your new electric car. Perfect for advanced women and men. Electric cars and cars with hybrid motors as hybrid. Make a statement in the current mobility debate, whether electric car or plug-in hybrid. With this design you make a fun statement in the current electric car world. It is important that the battery is always on the charging column up to 80% fully charged, otherwise electric driving is not so fun. Electric Car Gift Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem