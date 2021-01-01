From latitude run

Eleasah Wall Mounted Jewelry Storage with Mirror

Description

Fashion simple jewelry mirror cabinet with led lights can be hung on the door or wall:· Internal LED lights: Full-length glass mirror turns on and 6 LEDs turn on automatically for easy jewelry selection in bright or dim environments. Note: Lights are powered by batteries (not including batteries).· Luxurious interior: Stylish velvet interior protects jewelry from scratches, locks, and keys to ensure safety.· Ample storage: Includes 22 necklace hooks, 2 cubes, 4 lined shelves, and a bracelet rod, and plenty of room for rings and earrings.· Durable and adjustable: Built-in sturdy base, it can be slanted to 3 different angles with 2 sticks and 3 horizontal holes on its legs to provide the best appearance from head to toe.· Secure key lock: cabinet side with a key lock, not only to protect privacy, but also to protect security.· Internal mirror: A small internal mirror allows you to try on jewelry without having to close the door.· Space-saving design: fit almost anywhere, including in a closet or as a decorative display, to complement any decorative style.

