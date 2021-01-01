Tularosa Eleanora Embroidered Dress in Lemon. - size S (also in M, L, XL) Tularosa Eleanora Embroidered Dress in Lemon. - size S (also in M, L, XL) Self: 58% rayon 42% cottonLining: 100% cotton. Made in India. Machine wash. Fully lined. Pull-on styling. Back elastic hem and smocked panel. Embroidered floral and eyelet details throughout. TULA-WD1217. ACD1053 U21. Tularosa, the new LA-based label, is a refined vintage-inspired collection of romantic dresses, textural jackets, and embroidered tops designed for the wild at heart.