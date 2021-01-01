From tory burch
Tory Burch Eleanor Square-Toe Woven Leather Ballet Flats
Advertisement
These simple square-toe flats feature an intricately woven leather upper topped with polished goldtone logo hardware. Leather upper Square toe Slip-on style Lining: Leather Leather sole Imported ABOUT THE BRAND Since debuting her brand in 2004, New York-based designer Tory Burch has made an impact on the fashion world with her handbags and shoes, and playful-yet-polished clothing. Today, Burch remains inspired by color and travel, with her vibrant collections bursting with prints, and her instantly recognizable double-T logo drawing from Moroccan architecture. Women's Shoes - Tory Burch Womens Shoes > Tory Burch > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Tory Burch. Color: Perfect Black. Size: 7.