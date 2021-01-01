superdown Eleanor Mini Dress in Blue. - size XXS (also in L, M, S, XL, XS) superdown Eleanor Mini Dress in Blue. - size XXS (also in L, M, S, XL, XS) Self: 55% cotton 40% nylon 5% spandexLining: 100% poly. Hand wash cold. Unlined. Hidden side zipper closure. Imported. SPDW-WD476. SDD499 U19. superdown is a contemporary label offering on-demand, on-trend, on-social apparel. Always on the pulse of the latest styles, superdown is the go-to for aspiring, trendy, fashion-loving babes who are #superdown for anything.