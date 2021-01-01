From bb dakota by steve madden
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Eldridge Jacket in Red. - size M (also in S, XS)
Advertisement
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Eldridge Jacket in Red. - size M (also in S, XS) BB Dakota by Steve Madden Eldridge Jacket in Red. - size M (also in S, XS) 63% recycled poly 27% acrylic 7% rayon 3% wool. Hand wash cold. Front snap button placket. Side seam pockets. Snap button cuffs. Heavyweight buffalo plaid fabric. Imported. BBDA-WO836. BH300136. BB Dakota x Steve Madden, now part of the Steve Madden family as its first-ever clothing division, offers modern and timeless essentials for the sophisticated woman on the go. From trendy and stylish to contemporary closet essentials, BB Dakota x Steve Madden offers the must have selections she'll find herself reaching for again and again.