Elche Accent Rug - Terracotta/Chocolate (2'7"x5') - Safavieh

Coordinate indoor and outdoor spaces with pretty and practical area rugs from the Elche collection in designs from mod florals to traditional classics. Elche Indoor Outdoor Rugs harmonize decorative beauty with all-weather sensibilities in outdoor living spaces. Featuring decor-smart designs and machine-loomed using enhanced polypropylene yarns for easy-care, Veranda rugs are the perfect complement to outdoor decor. Indoor-outdoor rugs are made with durable synthetic materials to help them to withstand high traffic and natural weather elements. Elche rugs are resistant to weather, wear, stains, mold, mildew and fading from the sun. Size: 2'7"X5'. Color: Terracotta/Chocolate. Pattern: Geometric.