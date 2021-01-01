From nourison
Nourison Elation Traditional Ivory Brick Area Rug
Advertisement
Vintage style takes a modern step forward in the Elation Collection. Classic patterns in color rich palettes make each Elation area rug a chic foundation for your decor. Expertly crafted of low-profile polypropylene and polyester fibers for lasting comfort, easy cleaning, and soft texture. A stunning floral center medallion in soft ivory and brick red tones make this Elation area rug a sophisticated foundation for modern farmhouse, boho chic, and French country settings. Machine made of polyester and polypropylene, this vintage-inspired design is ideal for soft texture, easy cleaning, and lasting comfort. Ideal for use in your living room, bedroom, dining room, or any area that needs an instant style boost.