Nourison Elation Ivory Grey 8 ft. x 10 ft. All-Over Design Contemporary Area Rug

Vintage style takes a modern step forward in the Elation Collection. Classic patterns in color rich palettes make each Elation area rug a chic foundation for your decor. Expertly crafted of low-profile polypropylene and polyester fibers for lasting comfort, easy cleaning, and soft texture. The classic solid border design gets a modern update with this Elation area rug. In grey and ivory hues, this minimalistic cross hatch design adds cool contemporary flair to your living room, bedroom, dining room, or home office. Machine made of polyester and polypropylene in a low-profile, easy to clean pile, it's an ideal choice for high traffic areas. Color: Ivory Grey.