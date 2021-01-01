From nourison
Nourison Elation Contemporary Modern Ivory Grey Area Rug
Vintage style takes a modern step forward in the Elation Collection. Classic patterns in color rich palettes make each Elation area rug a chic foundation for your decor. Expertly crafted of low-profile polypropylene and polyester fibers for lasting comfort, easy cleaning, and soft texture. Like minerals of the Earth, this Elation Collection area rug adds natural beauty to your surroundings. Marble-like swirls of ivory, grey, and beige hues create a unique accent in modern and contemporary environments. This abstract design is machine made of low-profile polyester and polypropylene fibers for lasting comfort, soft texture, and easy cleaning. Ideal for use in your living room, bedroom, dining room, or any area that needs an instant style boost.