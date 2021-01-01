From martinelli luce
Elastica LED Floor Lamp by Martinelli Luce - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (2301/US/GR)
Advertisement
The Elastica LED Floor Lamp by Martinelli Luce was created around the idea of the natural interaction that occurs between lighting fixtures and the user. Designed by Studio HABITS, which was founded in 2004 by Innocenzo Rifino and Diego Rossi, this piece captures their history working with both lighting and interactive design projects. Connecting the floor and the ceiling, this piece is adaptable to different heights and offers a soft, flexible, and interactive source of illumination to spaces. Anchored by a cylindrical counterweight base, this strip of light has a minimalistic look and operates simply â€“ turning on, off, and dimming with a touch in a way that recognizes peoples instinctive gestures. An award-winning lighting brand, Martinelli Luce is synonymous with forward-thinking contemporary table and floor lamps and an ever-expanding line of ultramodern pendants. Notable Martinelli Luce fixtures include the futuristic Pipistrello table lamp, the abstract Circular Pol pendant, and the mid-century modern Serpentine Lamp. Martinelli Luce fixtures feature a 1-year warranty and in-stock items ship from the US while special orders are dispatched directly from its Italian production facility; all returns are subject to a 25% restocking fee. Color: Grey. Finish: Grey