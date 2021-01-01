From gabrialla
GABRIALLA Elastic Maternity Strong Support Belt / Lower Back Pain & Stretch Marks Prevention / Breathable & Adjustable Pregnancy Belly Band / Best for Running & Exercising Moms/ MS-99 W XXL
GET THE LOWER BACK SUPPORT YOU NEED- For abdominal and lower strong back support for active women & those carrying multiples. The belt helps to relieve extra spinal pressure during pregnancy reducing discomfort and the chance of injury. ADJUSTABLE TO FIT YOUR BODY- A woman's body is constantly changing during pregnancy. Features 8-inch-wide support in the back tapering down to 3 inches in the front with four stays and two additional side pulls to ensure a proper fit every time.STABILIZE SENSITIVE HIPS- During pregnancy, a woman's hips often become weakened or strained. This durable maternity belt can help compress and support the hips to stabilize and reduce pain.DEVELOP FEWER STRETCH MARKS- Offers extra support to your growing baby bump, reducing strain and likelihood of developing stretch marks. COMFORT AND HELP DURING WORKOUTS, EXERCISES & RUNNING - Designed to provide just enough support for extra stability, without restricting the movement allowing expecting mothers to maintain their active lifestyle throughout pregnancy. ENJOY BETTER POSTURE- Promotes improved posture and the perfect amount of support for mothers who want to maintain an active lifestyle while pregnant.