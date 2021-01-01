20" Delaplaine Cat Tree
Description
Cat Tower Kittens Pet Play House Cat Activity Tree Condo Scratching Sisal PostFeatures:Made with natural sisal scratching posts and soft plush fabric, perfect for your cats to scratch and sharpen their claws without damaging your own furnitureThis cat tower easy to assemble in a matter of minutes, less than 4 minutes to install (no tools required). And the detachable structure is easy to store without occupying extra space in your home.SIZE: Overall Size 11.8-inch L/ 11.8-inch W/ 15.75-in/H. Perfect size for cats up to 10 lb. Please note that this cat tree is not suitable for overweight or big cats, carefully check the size of the cat tree before selecting.If you have an active kitten that needs a place to play and relax, our cat tree is an ideal gift for your small kitten catsCat the tree, and additional hanging ball toys and spring mouse plush toys on the product. Add a bit of extra fun time to your cats!Product Type: Cat Tree or CondoColor: Black/BrownFrame Material: Manufactured woodWood Species: Wood Construction Type: Solid and manufactured woodCover Material: CarpetOutdoor Use: NoWeather Resistant: YesWater Resistant: NoTip Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoOdor Resistant: NoNon-Skid: YesNumber of Tiers: 5Mounted: YesWall Mounted: NoFreestanding: YesHanging: NoRemovable Cover: NoMachine Washable Cover: Fur Grooming Aid Included: NoMultiple Cats: YesNumber of Cats: Toys Included: YesScratching Post Included: NoNumber of Scratching Posts: Scratching Pad Included: NoNumber of Scratching Pads: Catnip Included: NoTunnel Included: YesHammock Included: YesLadder Included: YesRamp Included: NoCondo Included: YesCushion Insert Included: Removable Cushion Insert Cover: Number of Condos: 1Bed Included: NoCompatible Cat Tree Part Number: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePerch Included: YesNumber of Perches: 3Window Mounted: NoBPA Free: NoSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsUSDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoBlauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 19.7Overall Width - Side to Side: 18.1Overall Depth - Front to Back: 7.5Condo: YesLargest Condo Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Largest Condo Interior Width - Side to Side: Largest Condo Interior Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 19.8Weight Capacity: 40Maximum Weight Capacity Per Platform: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: 4Suggested Number