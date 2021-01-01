From alice + olivia
Alice + Olivia Elana Vegan Leather Skirt in Brown. - size 2 (also in 0, 4) Alice + Olivia Elana Vegan Leather Skirt in Brown. - size 2 (also in 0, 4) Self: 100% polyurethaneBacking: 100% viscoseLining: 94% poly 6% elastane. Made in China. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Faux snakeskin leather. Skirt measure approx 15.25 in length. ALI-WQ195. CC108I11305. Launched in 2002, alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet is a sophisticated brand with a playful sensibility, which epitomizes the personality and style of its founder, Stacey Bendet. The brand was born from Stacey's personal quest to create a flattering pair of pants, and has since grown into a full womens ready to wear collection, including outerwear, dresses, and the perfect pants that started it all. Now a full lifestyle collection, the brand has become a Hollywood favorite with fans including Gwyneth Paltrow, Fergie, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, and Taylor Swift.