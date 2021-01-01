From jonathan simkhai
JONATHAN SIMKHAI Elaine Jumpsuit in Black
Advertisement
JONATHAN SIMKHAI Elaine Jumpsuit in Black Self: 75% poly 19% viscoseLining: 100% poly. Made in China. Dry clean only. Hidden back zip and loop button closure. Side seam pockets and back welt pockets. Shoulder cut-out detail. Split hem detail. Please note: belt not included. JSIM-WC29. 521-5025-C. About the designer: New York born and raised designer, Jonathan Simkhai started his fashion fascination at the early age of 14 where he built his buying skills working at a local retail clothing store. He took his love for the industry and went on to attend Parsons and FIT. His self titled women's collection debuted in 2010 showcasing the cross between genders. Jonathan's design aesthetic is menswear-inspired pieces incorporated into feminine silhouettes that remain classic and sophisticated for the modern, cosmopolitan woman.