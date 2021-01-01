From kendra scott
Kendra Scott Elaina Bracelet in Metallic Gold.
Kendra Scott Elaina Bracelet in Metallic Gold. Kendra Scott Elaina Bracelet in Metallic Gold. 14k gold plated brass bracelet. Iridescent drusy stone accent. Sliding closure. Measures approx 9 in length. KEST-WL130. B1043GLD. Kendra Scott began her jewelry line in Austin, Texas in 2002 with $500 and an eye for design. Today, the natural stones and custom-shaped pieces intrinsic to the brand have attracted fans from all over the globe. Along with creating timeless jewelry that is loved by many, they focus their energy and success on family, fashion, and philanthropy.