El Señor Es Mi Camino Cita Religiosa Spanish Christian Quote Tote Bag

Diseño con mensaje bíblico e idea religiosa en español que muestra la creencia en la religión de las personas cristianas Catholic Christian quote message in Spanish that shows respect and love for Jesus and everything related to God and religion 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.