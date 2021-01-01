From mod-o-doc
Mod-o-doc El Porto Short Sleeve V-Neck Slub Jersey
Advertisement
Dress up your look by adding layers or keep it simple on its own. Stylish is an understatement with the Mod-o-doc El Porto Short Sleeve V-Neck Slub Jersey. Vintage fit is slim and contemporary, but not tight. Cotton jersey is garment dyed and garment washed for a luxuriously soft finish. Classic ribbed V-neck. Long-sleeve coverage. Straight hemline. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 31 in Chest Measurement: 48 in Sleeve Length: 11 in Product measurements were taken using size LG. Please note that measurements may vary by size.