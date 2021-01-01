From bradburn home
El Mare Cream 16" Porcelain Table Vase
Features:El Mare collectionColor and size may vary slightly from photo due to nature of hand-made productHand crafted tall porcelain vase with shell decor appliqué and finished in cream pearl dip glaze.Product Type: Table vaseShape: NoveltyColor: CreamPrimary Material: PorcelainAdditional Materials: Set Quantity: 1Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayPieces Included: Location: Indoor Use OnlyWater Resistant: NoProduct Care: Wipe with a soft dry clothCountry of Origin: ChinaStyle: BohemianPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHand Painted: NoHandmade: YesPattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorTrending: IvoryDesigner: Designer Type: Spefications:Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: PEFC Certified: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 16Overall Width - Side to Side: 7.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 7.5Overall Product Weight: 10Assembly:Warranty: