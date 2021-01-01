Natura Ekos Murumuru Conditioner

Natura Ekos Murumuru Restoring Conditioner 300 ml / 10.1 fl. oz. e A moisture-rich conditioner enriched with Brazilian Murumuru butter. It pampers, protects, and softens the hair strands, treating different types of damage. Star Ingredient: Murumuru is celebrated for its amazing hair benefits. It has a high affinity with the hair fiber, repairing damaged strands and recovering hair’s natural elasticity. It creates a nourishing protective shield that helps control frizz while restoring softness and sheen to keep even the most unruly hair more manageable and shiny.