Eita Upholstered Side chair
Description
Features:Contemporary DesignRich Gold Metal BaseSoft Green VelvetProduct Type: Side chairChairs Included: YesNumber of Chairs Included: 1Main Color: Leg Color (Leg Color: Gold): GoldLeg Color (Leg Color: Silver): SilverMain Material: Main Material Details: Manufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: Main Material (Seat/Back) Wood Species: Leg Material: MetalLeg Material Details: Leg Wood Species: Upholstered: YesUpholstery Material: Faux leatherLegal Documentation: Upholstery Fill Material: FoamNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingTufted Upholstery: NoNailhead Trim: NoWeight Capacity: 400Back Style: Solid back;WingbackSeat Cushions Included: Swivel: NoFoldable: NoStackable: NoWheels Included: NoWater Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoStyle: Product Care: wipe clean with damp clothSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCustom Product: NoFloor Protection: Plastic GlidesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Durability: Double Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernArms Included: Spefications:GSA Approved: NoNFPA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesComposite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: NoISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: CALGreen Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoTAA Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: YesANSI/BIFMA X5.1 Office Seating: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoSCS Certified: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: CAL TB 116 Compliant: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Better Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoBlauer Engel: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: AZO Free: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down