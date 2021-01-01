From rebrilliant
Eisenman Extra Shower Caddy
Upgrade your bathroom storage with the iDesign Eisenman Jumbo Hanging Shower Caddy. This all-in-one organizer features two extra wide storage shelves and ten hanging hooks to keep bathroom necessities such as shampoo and conditioner bottles, shower gel, bar soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and more within reach in the shower or bathtub. The multi-purpose storage hooks are designed to fit standard-sized razors in addition to washcloths, loofahs, sponges, and brushes. The open wire design provides proper airflow and allows items to dry more efficiently after use, while the two integrated suction cups and non-slip grip ensure a secure hold in wet or dry conditions. Simply place the organizer over the top of the shower head and push the suction cups into place on the wall to set up - no mounting or hardware required! The durable steel construction with rust-resistant satin silver finish stands up to every day use and is easy to clean with mild soap and water. Measuring 16" x 4" x 22.5", this storage caddy adds instant organization in unused space in the shower. With iDesign by Rebrilliant, you can #LiveSimply every day. Finish: Satin