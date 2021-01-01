From rebrilliant
Eisele Apothecary Jar
Take charge of the clutter by putting it into this apothecary jar. This medium size storage jar is made of crystal clear durable glass. Its attractive and removable chrome polished lid combines good looks and functionality. The transparency of this apothecary jar allows you to view clearly and easily access the contents inside the jar. It is ideal for use in the kitchen to store some munchies, toffees, candy bites and snack items. In the bathroom, you can use it to store items like cotton balls, antiseptic creams, bath salts, sachets, deodorant sticks, etc. It looks perfect on your dressing table counter too and helps you manage your cosmetics. This jar matches almost any decor and color in your home. These jars can also make useful gifts.