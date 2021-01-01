From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Eirdale Vintage Casual 4 Drawer Console Sofa Table, Gray
GRAY SOFA TABLE: Turned legs, framed drawer fronts and the sleek gray finish gives this table showstopper quality. You'll love the extra display space in a foyer, hall or living room area HANDSOMELY CRAFTED: Made of veneers, wood and engineered wood in a gray finish. Designed with 4 smooth-gliding drawers, 1 lower shelf and antique bronze tone finished metal drawer pulls VINTAGE INSPIRED: The drawer pulls contrast beautifully against the gray wood. Use the lower shelf to display decor by the entryway and see how the neutral palette comes to life in your space GREAT FOR NARROW SPACES: Measuring 58” W x 11.25” D x 33.75” H, this long table looks great flush against a hallway wall or small entry way ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Easy-to-follow instructions, tools and hardware included. Drawer interior Width-11.38 inch, Depth-6.75 inch, Height-3.88 inch. Opening Width- 56.13 inch, Depth-9.88 inch, Height-21.63 inch DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget