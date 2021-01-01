Ein Tag Ohne Musik ist wie...keine Know!Musician T-Shirt

A Day Without Music Is Like Just Kidding I Have No Idea! This design is for anyone who always has a song, song or melody in mind. For singers, pop star or anyone playing an instrument, such as guitar, trumpet, flute, drum, piano. For band members and anyone who likes to listen to music, whether classic, electro, pop, rock, hip hop, rap, EDM or country. For concert and festival visitors. A cool gift for birthday, Christmas, anniversary, graduation or other occasions. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem