Eilish Antique Wall Mirror

Create a stunning design statement with this Antique Wall Mirror. Elegantly minimalist and gorgeously industrial in style, this ultra-modern round mirror offers visual appeal with its lack of ornamentation and refined aesthetics. Crafted with a metal frame in green and copper patina finish, the modest design makes it effortless to integrate into a variety of design motifs. Hanging keyhole is installed so you can immediately prop it just anywhere where you need to create a visual statement. Size: 15.87" H x 15.87" W