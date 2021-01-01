From rebrilliant
Eilerman Over the Cabinet Kitchen Paper Towel Holder
Advertisement
Features:Chrome colorSturdy metal constructionHangs over cabinet door or drawerNon-absorbent foam backing protects cabinetsKitchen useProduct Type: Paper Towel HolderMaterial: MetalColor: ChromePieces Included: Country of Origin: ChinaNapkins Included: Mount Type: Wall/ Under Cabinet MountedWeighted Arm Included: Weighted Base: NoTension Arm Included: NoSpefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 7Overall Width - Side to Side: 13.1Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.20Overall Product Weight: 1.2Assembly:Warranty: