The Eileen™ 28.25-in 9 light 2 tier chandelier features a contemporary look with its Brushed Nickel finish and satin etched cased opal glass. Inspired by furniture designer Eileen Gray, the Eileen Chandelier features a clean, straight linear construction with simple glass for a style that is perfect in several aesthetic environments, including traditional and modern. Warranty is one (1) year from the date of purchase. Cleaning instructions: Be certain the electric current is turned off before cleaning. Clean metal components with a soft cloth moistened with a mild liquid soap solution. Wipe clean and buff with a very soft dry cloth. Under no circumstances should any metal polish be used, as its abrasive nature could damage the protective finish placed on the metal parts. Never wash glass shades in an automatic dishwasher. Instead, line a sink with a towel and fill with warm water and mild liquid soap. Wash glass with a soft cloth, rinse and wipe dry. Kichler Eileen 9-Light Brushed Nickel Modern/Contemporary Chandelier | 1897NI