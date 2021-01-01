KICHLER Eileen 1-Light Brushed Nickel Wall Sconce with Etched Glass Shade

The KICHLER Eileen 1-Light Brushed Nickel Wall Sconce features a satin etched seeded glass diffuser that provides a soft glow to your space. Its frame is made of steel for enhanced stability and durability. This fixture can be installed facing down or up as per your requirements: turn the shade down to highlight a mirror or an art piece or turn it up, towards the ceiling for a soft ambient light appeal. This simple yet elegant sconce from KICHLER is sure to enliven your living room, bedroom or more.