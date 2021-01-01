The play will never stop with this colorful Pacific Pups Products Eighteen-Piece Dog Toy Set of Rope Plush Squeaky and Dental Cleaning! Includes all your best friendo's park time favorites; rope toys for tug-and-play, squishy chew buddies, rope ring, squeaky veggie-inspired toys and more. Multicolor squeaky and dental cleaning toys crafted in cotton/synthetic materials and designed for dogs. Sold as an 18-piece assorted set of dog toys. All pet toys are constructed from machine washable cotton. All pet toys include a roll of poop baggies. Imported.