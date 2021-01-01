From egyptian alchemy-designs for magical transmutation

EGYPTIAN MAGICK ANKH, UDJA, SENEB (LIFE PROSPERITY HEALTH) T-Shirt

$16.95
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

EGYPTIAN MAGICK ANKH, UDJA, SENEB (LIFE PROSPERITY HEALTH). Ankh, Udja, Seneb translated as "Life, Prosperity, Health" is an ancient Egyptian phrase that was used in Kemet as a special blessing of the Pharaohs. Great gift for Men, Women or Children. Ankh: Symbol of life. Ankh is the key of life well-being, life and rebirth. Udja (or Wedja): the term stands for "prosperity", "to be whole", "intact". Seneb: This term has can be translated with "well-being" or "to be healthy". Makes a great gift tee. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com