From hotel style
Hotel Style Egyptian Cotton 6-Piece Towel Set, Charcoal
Give your master bath or guest bathroom luxurious style and comfort with the HS Luxury Egyptian 6-Piece Towel Set. Each towel in this set of six is densely woven from thick, extra-absorbent cotton to create plush bath towels that dry you off fast and feel incredibly soft on your skin. These pure cotton towels will wrap you up in five-star comfort yet are durable enough for daily use. An ultra-soft, machine-washable design uses Egyptian cotton loops to absorb excess water quickly, while fade-resistant properties help maintain the vibrant color of your towels wash after wash. Featuring classic design with finished edges, these matching, six-piece towel sets include two generously sized bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths. The towel sets come in an array of solid 5 colors to lend distinction to your existing bathroom decor. For spa-worthy style, refresh your bath with Hotel Style Luxury 6-Piece Towel Sets.