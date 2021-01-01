From the holiday aisle
Egg Nog Scented Votive Candle
Features:Set includes 4 candlesDye free soy wax (no blends)Color: White/IvoryBurn time up to 24 hours eachThis creamy eggnog has strong notes of buttercream vanilla, with hints of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloveHand poured in small batches to ensure quality and attention to detailMade in the USACandle Type: VotiveFlame Type: FlameColor: White/IvoryCandle Material: SoyCandle Material Details: Number of Candles Included: 4Pieces Included: Scented: YesScent Name: Type of Scent: SpiceDripless: NoSmokeless: NoBurn Time: 24Insect Repellent: NoHolder Included: YesHolder Material: GlassLid Included: YesBattery Operated: NoNumber of Batteries Needed: Battery Type: Battery Included: Timer: NoHand Poured: YesFlickering: Remote Included: Country of Origin: United StatesOutdoor Use: YesHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayPower Source: Flame Color: Spefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoADA Compliant: CE Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 2.38Overall Width - Side to Side: 2Overall Depth - Front to Back: 2Overall Product Weight: 1Assembly:Warranty: