EFFORTLESS KETO SOUP AND STEW RECIPES: A COOKBOOK OF DELICIOUS KETO SOUPS AND STEW CHEF FREDDY Author

The keto diet emphasizes weight loss through fat-burning. It calls for consuming less than 50 grams of carbs each day or 5% of your daily calories from carbohydrates. Adherents of the keto eating regimen seek to consume 75% of their calories from fats and 20% from protein. Proponents of the keto diet say that by cutting carbs and consuming more fats, your body safely enters a state of ketosis. Consequently, your fat-burning system relies mainly on fat, instead of sugar, for energy. This cookbook contains list of keto soup and stew for any type of meal and also winter weather to keep you nourished and cut curbs from the body.