From artemide
Effetto Square Outdoor LED Wall Light by Artemide (USC-T42021LW28) - Design by Ernesto Gismondi
Advertisement
The Effetto Square Outdoor LED Wall Light by Artemide is a contemporary lighting fixture built to provide warm, ambient lighting while withstanding the tough elements of mother nature. The fixture earns its namesake from the Italian word for â€œeffectâ€, which is reflected in the way the fixture provides soft, ambient lighting through the use of its glass diffuser. Ideal for both indirect and direct lighting, the piece is best suited for use in areas like patios and covered outdoor areas. Artemide has a 3-word design philosophy, the human light, that has guided them since their 1960 start in Milan, Italy. Artemide's task lamps--like the Tizio (1972) and the Tolomeo (1987)--are long-standing icons of modern Italian lighting. Working with an exceptional, evolving group of designers and architects, Artemide lighting has been able to broadly innovate with high tech materials, organic forms and advanced LED technology. Shape: Square. Finish: Anthracite Grey