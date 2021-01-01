6'' X 2.95'' Deep Cake Pan, Stainless Steel Round Baking Pans, 3Pcs For Birthday Wedding Christmas, Non Toxic & Healthy, One-Piece Molding & Deep Side

Product descriptionItem Package Quantity:3 | Size:6 x 3 inchour 6 Inch Deep Cake Pan Set of 3 is made of pure stainless steel, without any toxic substances and aluminum coatings, bring you a healthy and happy baking experience.Heavy duty and solid construction, distortion, rust and corrosion resisting. Ensures even heat distribution for quickly and evenly baked.3 pcs in a set, easy to save your baking time and allows you to bake a wider variety of desserts for birthday, wedding, baby showers party.Greatly applicable to ceremonies, banquet, birthday parties, cake shop, baking course, home baking…SPECIFICATION:Material: Pure Stainless SteelColor: SilverPackage included: 3 pcs cake pansDimensions: 6 x 6 x 2.95 inchWHY CHOOSE our DEEP CAKE PAN:1.Our Deep Cake Pan is made of food-grade material, No toxic chemical material chipping off, great replacement to aluminum or nonstick pans.2.Our Stainless Steel Cake Pan is premium to avoid rust and deformation, abrasion and stain resistance, ensure its durability for a long term service life.3.Our Round Baking Pan is easy to wash by hand and dishwasher safe, save your labor and time.WARM TIPS:✔ How to avoid stickiness: Brush oil in the cake pan / Use with parchment paper, (Recommendation: Grease both the pan and the paper).✔ How to clean easily: Before washing, please soak it with warm water and mild detergent for half an hour.✔ How to prolong its service life: Clean and dry them after using, store in dry place.✔ How to keep the surface smooth: Use soft dishcloth to clean them and do not rub with a sharp metal.