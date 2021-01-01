From modway
Modway EEI-3167-WHI-GRY-SET Stance Outdoor Patio Aluminum, Sofa, Coffee Table, and Two Armchairs, White Gray
PATIO REFRESH - Update your backyard or porch with inviting outdoor furniture. Effortlessly accommodate the needs of your outdoor space with furniture that's great for entertaining family and friends WEATHER-RESISTANT - With a modern-inspired design, this outdoor patio set features durable powder-coated aluminum frames and a synthetic wood table top making it water and UV resistant for outdoor use CONTEMPORARY STYLE - A woven rope backrest, clean lines, and a sleek profile enhance the modern look of this patio set. The Stance collection opens up endless configurations to fit any occasion DURABLE UPHOLSTERY - Indulge in good weather while enjoying reliable comfort and support. Fade and water resistant, the dense foam cushions are upholstered in all-weather fabric covers for easy upkeep OUTDOOR PATIO SET - Perfect for the patio or poolside, Stance complements a variety of outdoor decors. Set Includes: 1 Sofa, 2 Armchairs, 1 Coffee Table