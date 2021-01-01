Edwige Floating Console TV Stand for TVs up to 60" Cappuccino - miBasics

Upstyle your home with this contemporary floating wall-mounted media console. Solid wood wall-mount anchors create the illusion of a floating media console. The center compartment features three holes, one of which with a grommet for a concealed finish. Mount your TV above the display and organize cables using these holes. Sliding doors reveal two more compartments and offer a fresh rearrangement. Adjacent are open display shelves with a trendy rounded shape. The console's features also work well as a stand alone hall or entryway shelf.