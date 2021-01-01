Set of 2 (84"x52") Edward Trellis Sheer Window Curtain Panels Gray - Lush Décor

The Edward Trellis Sheer Window Curtain Panels Set features a modern trellis pattern that has proven to be very popular and looks great in most design schemes. No matter which room you are redecorating, these curtains offer the perfect style to enhance your space. The sheer fabric allows plenty of light into your home while still providing some privacy. These curtains are sold by the pair, each panel measures 52 inches in width, giving you a total of 104 inches of width in each set and 84 inches in length. Installing these panels is easy with grommets that simply slide onto your curtain rod. For your convenience, this curtain set is safe to machine wash on delicate cycle and hang to dry (do not wring). Follow all instructions on the care label for best results. Color: Gray.