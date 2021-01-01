Black Educators LOVE BRAINS This is My Scary Education T-Shirt

Cute no pretend design to tell you just don't scare me I'm a MELANIN TEACHER, nothing scares me, and I really like to pick the brain of school's smart cookies. Can't mask how she loves teaching toddlers, kindergarten, preschool, SPED, social studies, Funny Halloween week costume for the teachers aide, tutor, paraeducators, or education expert, books crew, trick or teach classroom life, to wear during fall goodbye party, zombie horror theme party, or for haunted houses team walk Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem