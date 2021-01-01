From ebern designs
Edmundson 62.75" Column Floor Lamp
This 62.75" column floor lamp combines form with function to illuminate any room in your home. Crafted from a manufactured wood frame, it features three tiers of shelving in an etagere frame for a convenient and attractive storage solution where you can place everything from plants to books to decorative objects. A neutral fabric shade diffuses the light from a 100 W LED bulb (not included) for a soft, ambient glow. Finish: Brown