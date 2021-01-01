From ebern designs

Edmundson 62.75" Column Floor Lamp

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This 62.75" column floor lamp combines form with function to illuminate any room in your home. Crafted from a manufactured wood frame, it features three tiers of shelving in an etagere frame for a convenient and attractive storage solution where you can place everything from plants to books to decorative objects. A neutral fabric shade diffuses the light from a 100 W LED bulb (not included) for a soft, ambient glow. Finish: Brown

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com