From linon
Edmund Swivel Counter Height Barstool Cherry - Linon
Heads will turn, or better yet, they won’t have to while sitting on this nimble bar stool. A wide solid wood seat conveniently swivels on a sturdy base with three tiers of support rungs that double as footrests. The solid beechwood frame features a traditional slat back design and is covered in a lustrous cherry stain and glossy lacquer finish. This American made piece arrives fully assembled, ready to bring a rustic charm to your farmhouse kitchen or home bar. Overall Width: 17” Overall Depth: 19” Overall Height: 46” Seat Height: 26” Seat Width: 17” Seat Depth: 19”