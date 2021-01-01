Edmund 13.4" Wide Faux Leather Tufted Rectangle Storage Ottoman

The storage ottoman solves your storage needs with a rustic yet handy design. This ottoman is comprised of a sturdy wood frame featuring a finish that lends a rustic feel. Its button-tufted cushion is padded with plush foam and upholstered in smooth faux leather, creating a cozy footstool or extra seat when needed. The top of the opens reveals ample storage space for extra blankets, pillows, and more. Antique brass finished metal handles and a latch add a vintage touch, making the ottoman a fantastic addition to any space.